JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

*** Alert Day Friday for the Thumb ***
Wednesday brought some peeks of sunshine to some of us, while others picked up some drops of rain. High temperatures for the day ranged from the 30s, to lower 40s. Overnight, with all lingering showers ending, and with mostly cloudy skies holding for the night, temperatures aren't likely to move very much. For the start of our Thursday, readings will range from the 30s, to around 40.
Thursday will be yet another gray day. With winds shifting in from the north early in the day, it is likely that our warmest temperatures will be recorded in the morning. The morning commute will be fine, but we are expecting a rain/snow mix to develop for the afternoon. By evening, it will change over to snow showers. The incoming storm will be most impactful across the southeastern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, as well as the Thumb Region.
We are going to continue to designate Friday as an "Alert Day" for the Thumb Region. The combination of some light accumulations of snow - possibly enhanced by a strong wind off of Lake Huron, temperatures holding nearly steady in the upper 20s, and with northerly winds gusting to near 30mph, travel conditions may become difficult at times.
For the rest of the ABC12 viewing area, a few slippery roads will be possible Friday with a chance of scattered, light snow showers or flurries. Strong northerly winds will hold temperatures pretty steady at around 30-degrees. We will all get into brighter skies for Saturday as highs for the day sneak through the lower 30s. We'll have the complete holiday weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR