...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the east
with gusts up to 41 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds most likely to occur between 2
AM and 6 AM Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

*** Alert Day Through Thursday Morning ***

Wednesday brought us the calm before the winter storm. Gray skies and easterly winds held our temperatures in the 30s for the day. Overnight, as what's left of that potent winter storm moves in, wind speeds will increase and a wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will overspread Mid-Michigan. Temperatures overnight will hold pretty steady, if not rise a bit.

Thursday morning's drive will be slippery in some parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Right now it looks like the US 10 corridor and points north may see the worst of it. There will be a chance of some snow and ice accumulation in those areas. The southern parts of the area will be seeing mainly rain. Strongest wind gusts will be near 40mph.

The bulk of the wintry mix will move out of the area before midday Thursday. Highs for the day will be up at around the 40-degree mark. Behind the storm, we will get colder into, and through, the weekend. We will also have a good bit of wind and scattered snow showers Friday through Sunday as the lake-effect snow machine gets revved up a bit. Next week is looking wintry too. More on that on ABC12 News. - JR

