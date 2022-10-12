 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

We had a healthy dose of rain across Mid-Michigan Wednesday, but the day wasn't a total washout. In between the raindrops, some of us managed to see a few peaks of sunshine, and all of us saw temperatures well into the 60s. As a cold front swept across lower Michigan during the afternoon and evening, more widespread rain moved across the area.

Behind the front, temperatures will be noticeably chillier across the ABC12 viewing area. Highs Thursday and Friday will be mainly in the 50s, and that will even be with a little bit of sunshine now and then. Some scattered, generally light, showers will continue to be a possibility, so make sure you keep your umbrella at the ready.

The weekend shouldn't be too much different. We will have some sunshine each day, but we can't rule out a few more showers either. High temperatures will remain in the 50s Saturday and Sunday, but look for another push of chilly air for the start of the week. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when some flakes of snow may mix with our drops of rain. - JR

