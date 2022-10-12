JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

We had a healthy dose of rain across Mid-Michigan Wednesday, but the day wasn't a total washout. In between the raindrops, some of us managed to see a few peaks of sunshine, and all of us saw temperatures well into the 60s. As a cold front swept across lower Michigan during the afternoon and evening, more widespread rain moved across the area.
Behind the front, temperatures will be noticeably chillier across the ABC12 viewing area. Highs Thursday and Friday will be mainly in the 50s, and that will even be with a little bit of sunshine now and then. Some scattered, generally light, showers will continue to be a possibility, so make sure you keep your umbrella at the ready.
The weekend shouldn't be too much different. We will have some sunshine each day, but we can't rule out a few more showers either. High temperatures will remain in the 50s Saturday and Sunday, but look for another push of chilly air for the start of the week. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when some flakes of snow may mix with our drops of rain. - JR