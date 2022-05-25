JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday started off dry, but the rains moved in for the afternoon. Just before the rain got going, temperatures managed to sneak up to near the 70-degree mark. Periods of rain will be continuing through the night. We will also hear a few rumbles of thunder for good measure. As periods of rain continue, winds will turn in from the south overnight, so temps will likely hold pretty steady in most areas. Readings Thursday morning will be in the 60s.
You’ll want to keep your umbrella handy for Thursday and Friday too. Periods of rain with a few more rumbles of thunder will be possible again Thursday. For Friday, mostly cloudy skies will hold and scattered, lingering showers will remain possible through the morning. Highs Thursday will work into the 70s on south-southwesterly winds. Highs will retreat into the 60s Friday as winds briefly shift in from the north.
Aside from Friday, the holiday weekend is shaping up pretty well. With the return of brighter skies, highs Saturday should move quickly back into the 70s. Sunday will be partly sunny, although a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Readings will likely sneak past 80 in some areas. If you don’t touch 80 where you are on Sunday, it is a done deal for Monday. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when some mid-summertime heat will be settling in. - JR