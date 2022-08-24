JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday was another typical midsummer type of day across Mid-Michigan. Bright sunshine in the morning gave temperatures a nice jumpstart. Readings moved into the middle 80s in most areas before some thundershowers popped up during the afternoon. All lingering showers will come to an end. Overnight, with partly cloudy skies, lows will range from the upper 50s to the north, to the lower 60s south.
Thursday will bring another chance of showers and thundershowers as a cool front drops across lower Michigan. With the showers developing to the north first, highs for the day will stay in the 70s. Temperatures should manage to move into the lower 80s across the southern parts of the area before the rain begins. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will continue through Thursday night.
Behind the front, Friday and the weekend are shaping up nicely. Any lingering clouds early Friday should move out during the afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the 70s. Temperatures for the weekend will move back into the lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday, while the clouds will increase across the area Sunday afternoon. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if that increase in cloud cover will lead to a chance of rain. - JR