...AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW AFFECTING GENESEE...LAPEER...
NORTHERN MACOMB...NORTHERN OAKLAND...AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...Areas of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to
about a half mile. Localized accumulation up to an inch with
duration about an hour at any one location. Untreated roads will be
slick and hazardous in spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1132 PM EST, areas of heavy snow extended
from Marlette to Davison to Flushing moving southeast at 20 MPH. A
weakening trend is expected south of the I-69 corridor.

THE AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
Flint and Lapeer around 1155 PM EST.
Metamora around 1210 AM EST.
Lake Fenton around 1215 AM EST.
Grand Blanc around 1225 AM EST.
Imlay City, Yale and Dryden around 1230 AM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 60 and 133.
I-69 between mile markers 124 and 199.
M-53 between mile markers 16 and 24.
US-23 between mile markers 78 and 90.

SAFETY INFO...
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

TIME...MOT...LOC 0424Z 294DEG 16KT 4333 8310 4306 8350 4305 8392

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

It was very much a wintry setting across Mid-Michigan Wednesday. There were some slushy, slippery roads in some areas for the morning drive, and then some enhanced snow showers in the Thumb during the afternoon. The flakes will fade overnight, and some breaks in the clouds will develop. Lows early Thursday morning will be in the 20s.

Thursday will begin quietly, and with some sunshine in some areas. Any sunshine we see will be short-lived as a new batch of snow showers heads our way. By late morning, we will be back to mostly cloudy skies. Light Snow showers are likely for the afternoon. Highs will be above freezing, so most of our roads will stay just wet.

Behind Thursday's snow showers, wind speeds will increase and temperatures will fall. High temperatures for Friday and the weekend will only surround the 30-degree mark, while "feels like" readings dip into the teens. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if more scattered snow showers and flurries will accompany the colder air. - JR

