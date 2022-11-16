JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW AFFECTING GENESEE...LAPEER... NORTHERN MACOMB...NORTHERN OAKLAND...AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES... HAZARDS...Areas of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to about a half mile. Localized accumulation up to an inch with duration about an hour at any one location. Untreated roads will be slick and hazardous in spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1132 PM EST, areas of heavy snow extended from Marlette to Davison to Flushing moving southeast at 20 MPH. A weakening trend is expected south of the I-69 corridor. THE AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR... Flint and Lapeer around 1155 PM EST. Metamora around 1210 AM EST. Lake Fenton around 1215 AM EST. Grand Blanc around 1225 AM EST. Imlay City, Yale and Dryden around 1230 AM EST. This includes the following highways... I-75 between mile markers 60 and 133. I-69 between mile markers 124 and 199. M-53 between mile markers 16 and 24. US-23 between mile markers 78 and 90. SAFETY INFO... Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 0424Z 294DEG 16KT 4333 8310 4306 8350 4305 8392