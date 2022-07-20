JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

With heat and humidity in place, and with a cool front moving in from the west, some thunderstorms fired up across lower Michigan Wednesday afternoon. Some produced gusty winds and small hail. They were fast movers, so the threat of severe weather has already ended. Before the storms developed, some parts of Mid-Michigan touched the 90-degree mark again. Overnight, partly cloudy to fair skies are expected and low temperatures will settle back into the middle, to upper 60s.
We aren’t going to cool off very much behind Wednesday’s cool front. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will continue to range from the upper 80s, to lower 90s. Thursday will feature a good bit of sunshine and a frisky westerly wind. Friday will begin with bright sunshine, but the trend for the afternoon will be for the clouds to increase a little bit. By Friday night, a few isolated showers or sprinkles will be possible.
It looks like we will have a better chance of seeing some rain return to the ABC12 viewing area during the weekend. Just a few brief showers will be possible Saturday, and it looks like the southern parts of the area will have the best chance of seeing some drops. A more widespread helping of rain will make a move across lower Michigan Saturday night and Sunday. We'll Let you know when brighter skies will prevail on ABC12 News. - JR