JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Our stretch of mid-summertime temperatures has ended, but a nice stretch of comfortable temperatures is at hand. The milder air moved in behind a cool front that supported some scattered showers and thundershowers. Temperatures spent most of our Wednesday afternoon in the 70s, not too far away from the average which is now 74-degrees. Low temperatures early Thursday morning will likely surround the 50-degree mark.
We will see lots of clouds early Thursday. There is even a chance for a few light showers or sprinkles to begin the day. The best chance of that occurring will be across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Skies will brighten up during the afternoon as a light north to northwesterly breeze prevails. High temperatures across Mid-Michigan will generally be in the lower 70s, with some cooler readings near the Lake Huron shoreline.
Friday and Saturday are looking pretty quiet at this point. We should manage to see at least partly sunny skies each day. Winds Friday will be on the brisk side, blowing in from the southwest to west, while Saturday will feature light and variable conditions. High temperatures will remain quite comfortable, ranging from the upper 60s, to lower 70s. Sunday will see the return of rain chances, but it shouldn’t be a washout. We'll have a look at next week's temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR