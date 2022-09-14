JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday was another pretty nice late-summer day across Mid-Michigan. We did enjoy a decent amount of sunshine, although some haziness from the western U.S. wildfires filtered it a bit. Mostly fair skies will continue to hold across the region overnight and a breeze in off of Lake Huron will give us a bit of an autumn chill early Thursday morning. Lows will settle down through the 40s.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will help readings recover quickly Thursday. By midday, temperatures will be cruising through the 60s. Highs for the day will be in the middle 70s, which is where we should be for mid-September. It will be a bit cooler along the Lake Huron as a light southeasterly breeze prevails. Friday will be partly sunny and warmer as winds swing in from the south.
There will definitely be a summertime feel to our weather conditions for the weekend. Saturday will be partly, to mostly sunny with highs moving easily into the 80s. For Saturday night and Sunday, there will be a chance of some showers and thundershowers. Sunday, however, will not be a washout. We will see enough sunshine during the day to allow our highs to again move up to around 80 in most areas. We'll tell you how long the summertime temperatures will be hanging around on ABC12 News. - JR