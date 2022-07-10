July 10th, 2022 Morning Wx

A picture perfect Summer day is ahead!
High pressure centered right over Mid Michigan will keep us under blue skies today! UV levels will be in the Very High range so keep the sunscreen handy if you’ll be out for a while! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a southerly wind at 5-10mph.
Tonight we’ll see a few clouds roll in with the chance of a stray shower north of the bay as our next low pressure system moves into the region. Lows will only fall to the low and mid 60s with a SW wind around 10mph.
Tomorrow SW winds pick up to around 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We’ll see an increase in humidity with highs in the mid to upper 80s! Most of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms look to develop later in the evening and overnight into Tuesday.
Tuesday’s highs will be in the lower 80s.