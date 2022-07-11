July 11th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving to the northeast will bring a cold front across the state today. This will bring in some clouds and scattered showers and storms. Isolated storms later this evening may be strong.
Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions. We’ll see some sun, some clouds, and spotty showers this morning. Scattered showers and storms develop later in the afternoon and evening and carry into the late night. A few storms may have gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail, so we’ll keep you updated here. Winds will be breezy with SW winds at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times.
Tonight mid 60s with rain ending. SW winds shift to the W tonight, going down to around 10mph.
Tomorrow winds shift to the NW at 10-20mph, helping to lower humidity a bit. Highs will be near 80 with some sun and the chance of a stray shower in the afternoon.
We’ll start Wednesday morning with scattered rain before drying out in the afternoon.