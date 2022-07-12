July 12th, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front moving across the state today into tomorrow will bring us chances for spotty showers and storms, but nothing severe is expected. It will allow lower our humidity levels and keep temps a bit more seasonable.
Today’s highs will be around 80 degrees with sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms are possible, but many remain dry. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s, which will help to reduce the humidity into the end of the day.
Tonight more scattered showers and storms are possible with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds will lighten to around 5mph, out of the NW.
Tomorrow winds shift to the N, picking up to around 10mph. That will be enough to keep those closer to Lake Huron near 70, while inland areas reach the mid and upper 70s. Wednesday will feature sun & clouds with the chance of rain also.
Then skies are clear Thursday with highs around 80!