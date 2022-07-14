July 14th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the north will keep us under sunny skies today with highs around 80 degrees! We’ll have a N wind at 5-10mph helping to keep humidity levels low.
Tonight skies stay mainly clear with lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Winds are light before shifting to the SSW at 5-10mph tomorrow.
Tomorrow we’ll start off with sun, but as the next low pressure system moves in, we’ll see increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Scattered showers develop tomorrow evening with the chance for rain continuing for the weekend.