July 15th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the east has kept us dry with sunshine this morning. This will change as we go through the day as our next low pressure system moves in.
Clouds will increase throughout the day, turning us mostly cloudy to overcast this afternoon. Into the evening we’ll see a chance for scattered showers, but many will stay dry, especially north of the bay. Winds will be out of the SSW at 5-10mph, so even with more clouds, we’re still able to make it up to around 80 degrees this afternoon.
Tonight winds stay out of the S around 5mph, with mainly cloudy skies. Low temps will be near 60. There’s a slight chance for rain tonight, and that lingers through the day tomorrow as well.
We’ll still see some sunshine Saturday with highs back around 80.
Sunday will be another day near 80 but we’ll see another shot at rain showers.
We turn warmer into next week with highs around 90!