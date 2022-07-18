July 18th, 2022 Morning Weather

As a low pressure system departs eastward and high pressure follows, we’ll see clearing skies this morning. Lots of sun for the afternoon and evening with highs today near 90! Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10mph.
Tonight winds drop to around 5mph, out of the W. Skies will stay mainly clear into the late-night before some clouds start to move in. Scattered showers and storms are possible near and north of the bay and into the northern thumb, but we look to dry out by the morning commute.
We’ll stay dry for most of the day with sunshine, hitting highs in most areas in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the SW tomorrow at 5-15mph, helping to increase humidity a bit.
Wednesday brings another chance for scattered rain.
Highs will stay around 90 through the workweek!