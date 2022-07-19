July 19th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system is moving into the Great Lakes region, setting us up under a warm front. This will give us a hot and humid day and there isn’t a big cool down at all this week as weak cold fronts pass through.
Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s with the humidity making it feel a tad warmer. Winds will be out of the W to SW at 5-15mph. We’ll see plenty of sun this morning before adding more clouds this afternoon. Those near the bay, thumb, and northward will have the best chance to see scattered showers and storms later today.
Overnight we don’t get the chance to cool down – lows will be in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see some clouds with a SW wind around 10mph.
Scattered showers and storms are possible again tomorrow with the cold front moving through. We’ll still see some sun mixed in with some clouds, and highs will be back near 90 degrees. Winds tomorrow will be out of the SW to W at 10-20mph, gusting to around 30mph.
Highs will be around 90 for Thursday and Friday with sunshine.