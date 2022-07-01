July 1st, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front moving from north to south across the state today is bringing scattered showers and storms to those north and near the bay this morning, southward into the afternoon.
As the front passes everyone has the chance to see rain into the afternoon, then we look to dry out for the evening. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with winds shifting from the SW to W at 10-15mph, gusting to the 20s.
Tonight skies clear with lows in the upper 50s. Winds turn light and variable.
Tomorrow and Sunday we’ll see plenty of sun with highs into the low and middle 80s! Winds shift to the NW, helping to keep humidity levels low.
There’s the chance of a stray shower Saturday night into Sunday further south but most stay completely dry.
The 4th will be hot! Mid to upper 80s with sun! We’ll see some clouds to end the day with scattered showers and storms developing in the evening. The chance of rain then lingers for Tuesday and Wednesday.