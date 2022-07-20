July 20th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving through the Great Lakes region will bring a cold front through the state today. It won’t cool us down a whole lot, but it will shift winds to the west and bring the chance for rain. We’re then dry tomorrow and Friday.
Highs today will be around 90 degrees with a SW wind at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. We’re watching storms that develop this afternoon and early evening, especially in the thumb toward the I-69 corridor – a few of them may be strong; our main threat is damaging winds.
Tonight skies start to clear with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will be out of the W at 10-20mph.
Tomorrow and Friday we return to sunny skies with highs near 90.