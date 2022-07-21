July 21st, 2022 Morning Weather

Lots of sunshine today with the heat continuing! We’ll see the next best chance of rain this weekend as we cool off.
Today and tomorrow we’ll be around 90 degrees with full sunshine! Winds will be out of the W at 10-20mph, gusting into the mid 20s.
Tonight we’ll see a slim chance to catch a stray shower the further south you are, most will remain dry. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s with W winds at 5-10mph.
Saturday we’ll see sun with the chance of scattered showers and storms. The better chance to see rain is Sunday with temps dropping to the 80s into next week.