July 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

Lots of sunshine today before the slight chance of rain tonight with a low pressure system passing to the south of us. We’re then dry tomorrow with more sun before a better chance at showers and storms into Sunday.
Today’s highs will be around 90 with sun all day long. Winds will be out of the W at about 5-15mph, gusting to around 20mph at times this afternoon.
Tonight winds shift to the SW at 5-10mph. Some clouds move in with isolated showers. You may hear a rumble of thunder but nothing strong is expected.
Skies clear tomorrow morning and we’ll see more sunshine throughout the day Saturday.
Into the evening clouds will start to fill in, and near midnight we’ll see the development of showers and storms. A few storms Saturday night and Sunday morning may be strong with damaging winds and large hail being our main threats. We’ll keep you updated!