July 4th, 2022 Morning Weather

Happy 4th of July!
It’ll be a hot one with highs around 90 degrees! Plenty of sunshine this morning before clouds start to increase later into the evening as our next system approaches. Winds today will be out of the SW at 5-15mph, gusting to around 20mph in the afternoon. It’ll be a bit sticky today before we’re very humid tomorrow.
Lows tonight will be mainly in the lower 70s with a SW wind at 5-10mph. Scattered showers and storms will develop, mainly after midnight, and continue into the first part of Tuesday, particularly further south. A few storms may have gusty winds and large hail, so make sure you have our app or a way to get alerts and we’ll keep you updated today into tomorrow.
Tomorrow afternoon we’ll see some sun with highs in the mid 80s. It’s going to be so humid, however, that it’ll feel more like the low to mid 90s.
We’ll see a little more sun on Wednesday with highs closer to 80!