July 5th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving across the Great Lakes region has a warm front coming through first, giving us scattered showers and storms this morning. We’ll be hot and humid this afternoon, then as the cold front passes and winds shift to the NW, we’ll see clouds decrease and be cooler tomorrow.
Today’s highs will be in the mid 80s with more and more sunshine as the day goes on. Winds will be out of the SW to start, shifting to the NW this afternoon at 10-20mph.
Tonight the evening will be mainly clear before clouds return. Temps will fall to the low and mid 60s with winds shifting to the NE at around 10mph.
Tomorrow with an ENE breeze, those closer to Lake Huron will stay closer to 70 degrees. Further inland we’ll warm to the mid and upper 70s. You may run into a spotty shower tomorrow but most will stay dry, and if you see rain it doesn’t look to last long. We’ll see some sun between the clouds, particularly to end the day.
Thursday brings another chance at scattered showers and storms before we dry out to end the week.