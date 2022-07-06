July 6th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system tracking along a stationary front to the south will give us plenty of clouds today along with the chance for rain.
It’ll be a little cooler this afternoon with highs only in the mid 70s for most – a ENE wind at 10-15mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the 60s to around 70. Spotty showers are possible today, especially the further south that you are. We’ll see a little more sun break through the clouds into the evening.
Tonight some clouds stick around with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Tomorrow’s highs will be seasonable, into the lower 80s for most. A light N wind will keep those in the thumb in the 70s. We’ll see sun to start the day before adding in some clouds in the afternoon and evening. You may see a spotty shower Thursday night into Friday morning.
Friday afternoon we’ll make it to near 80 with some sun. The weekend then looks great!