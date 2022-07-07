July 7th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure over the Lower Peninsula will keep us dry today with plenty of sun. We’ll see some passing clouds from time to time with comfortable temps and light winds. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s.
Tonight we’ll only fall to the mid and upper 60s with some clouds moving in. Winds will remain light.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as a cold front drops through. You may run into a spotty shower, but many will stay dry. It’ll be cooler Friday with highs in the mid 70s for most – a NE breeze will keep those closer to Lake Huron near 70.
The weekend looks fantastic with sunshine both days before we see more rain chances to start next week.