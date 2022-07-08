July 8th, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front moving across the state today will keep us under mostly cloudy skies and bring the chance for rain. It’s a small chance, but spotty showers are possible. Highs today will be cooler with most reaching the mid and upper 70s. A NE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees.
Skies clear tonight as high pressure moves in from the north. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s with NE winds at 5-10mph.
Winds stay out of the NE tomorrow, keeping those closer to the lake near 70 while inland locations reach the mid and upper 70s. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s. We’ll have lots of sunshine both days before rain chances return Monday.