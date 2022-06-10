June 10th, 2022 Morning Weather

We’re starting off the day with bright blue skies across the area. As our next system moves in we’ll see more clouds this afternoon and evening with the chance of an isolated shower or storm. Most look to stay dry with just increasing clouds. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s with a SW wind at 5-10mph.
Winds remain there overnight with clearing skies. Low temps will be in the low to mid 50s.
After starting tomorrow with some sun, clouds overtake us with scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon and evening. Our chance for rain will stay in the forecast for Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 70s both days.
Monday we’re a bit warmer, but Tuesday we’re into the 80s and Wednesday we’re into the 90s!