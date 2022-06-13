June 13th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the northeast is giving us beautiful sunshine to start the day! As our next low pressure system and warm front out ahead of it start to work into the Great Lakes region, we’ll see a boost in temps into the mid week along with some rain chances.
Today’s highs will be around 80 – cooler for those closer to Lake Huron with a SE wind at 5-10mph. We’ll see a few clouds during the afternoon and evening , then get the development of scattered showers and storms later in the evening.
Overnight there is the chance for a few stronger storms, with wind gusts to 70mph and large hail being our main threats. Between 8pm and 4am will be the main time frame. Have a way to get alerts and we’ll continue to keep you updated!
Tonight’s lows will be in the lower 60s for most, some 50s north of the bay.
Tomorrow we’re into the mid 80s to 90 degrees. We’re starting with some clouds, but those decrease throughout the day and we’ll have more full sun into the afternoon and evening.
Mid 90s are expected Wednesday. It’ll be humid, too, making it feel more like the lower 100s. We’ll see a lot of sun on top on that, so make sure you’re taking all of the proper heat precautions.
We’ll drop a little to the mid and upper 80s Thursday, then go back to around 80 Friday.