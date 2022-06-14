June 14th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving into the Great Lakes region will bring a warm front into the area today into tonight. This will give temps a big boost today and tomorrow before we start to cool down to end the week.
Today’s highs will be in the mid 80s with a SE wind at 5-10mph keeping those closer to Lake Huron a little cooler. We’ll see some clouds but also plenty of sun with muggy conditions. Clouds clear out to end the day and we’ll stay clear overnight.
We don’t cool off much tonight – low temps will be in the mid 60s to low 70s!
That gives way to a toasty Wednesday afternoon with highs into the mid 90s. It’ll be humid, and that extra moisture will make it feel more like the low 100s!
Make sure to check on those sensitive to the heat, wear light and loose clothing, do any exercising in the morning or evening if possible, take breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and stay hydrated.
A cold front moving through Thursday will bring scattered showers and storms in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but we’ll fall to the upper 70s Friday, then low 70s Saturday.