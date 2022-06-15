June 15th, 2022 Morning Weather

It’s a triple-H kind of day! Hazy, hot, and humid!
A warm front to the north will help to bring in all of the warmth and moisture today! We’ll see highs in the mid 90s with a heat index near 100 if not closer to 105 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks if you must be outdoors, don’t leave pets or kids in the car (in 10 minutes the temp will be up to 114 degrees in the car!), check on those sensitive to the heat, and find somewhere with air conditioning if possible (mall, library, movie theater, etc). We’ll have sunshine all day with a wind out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph this afternoon.
Tonight we don’t cool off much – mid 70s for most. Because of this, a heat advisory begins at noon across Mid Michigan and continues until midnight north of the bay, elsewhere 8am Thursday.
A cold front moving through late tonight brings scattered showers late tonight into early tomorrow morning. A couple of storms may have large hail and gusty winds, so we’ll continue to keep you updated today.
Scattered rain moves out quickly tomorrow morning and we’ll have more sun for the afternoon. It’ll be a little breezy with WSW winds at 15-20mph gusting to around 30mph. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Friday we’re a little cooler with highs around 80, then we drop to the 70s this weekend!