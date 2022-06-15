 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

June 15th, 2022 Morning Weather

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s a triple-H kind of day! Hazy, hot, and humid!

A warm front to the north will help to bring in all of the warmth and moisture today! We’ll see highs in the mid 90s with a heat index near 100 if not closer to 105 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks if you must be outdoors, don’t leave pets or kids in the car (in 10 minutes the temp will be up to 114 degrees in the car!), check on those sensitive to the heat, and find somewhere with air conditioning if possible (mall, library, movie theater, etc). We’ll have sunshine all day with a wind out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph this afternoon.

Tonight we don’t cool off much – mid 70s for most. Because of this, a heat advisory begins at noon across Mid Michigan and continues until midnight north of the bay, elsewhere 8am Thursday.

A cold front moving through late tonight brings scattered showers late tonight into early tomorrow morning. A couple of storms may have large hail and gusty winds, so we’ll continue to keep you updated today.

Scattered rain moves out quickly tomorrow morning and we’ll have more sun for the afternoon. It’ll be a little breezy with WSW winds at 15-20mph gusting to around 30mph. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday we’re a little cooler with highs around 80, then we drop to the 70s this weekend!

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you