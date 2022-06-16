June 16th, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front moving across the state is bringing some scattered showers and storms this morning. A sit moves out we’ll see more sun with warm temperatures again. Another cold front moving through tomorrow helps to cool us down, and with high pressure right behind it we hang on to clear skies into the weekend.
Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s – some may hit 90 – with full sun this afternoon. Winds will be out of the WSW at 15-20mph, gusting to the 30s. Humidity levels will drop through the day.
Tonight winds go down to 10-15mph out of the W. Skies will be clear as we fall to the low and mid 60s.
Tomorrow will be beautiful with lots of sun, low humidity levels, and highs near 80. It’ll be a little breezy with NW winds at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph.
Saturday and Sunday highs will only be in the lower 70s.