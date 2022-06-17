June 17th, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front moving south across the state today will shift winds to the NW, helping to keep humidity levels low and temperatures more seasonable. High pressure moving in from the north behind it will keep our skies clear today and tomorrow before clouds increase Sunday with the next system.
Today’s highs will be around 80 degrees with a ton of sunshine! Keep the sunscreen handy as UV levels will be in the very high range. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph into the evening.
Tonight winds lighten to around 10-15mph and shift to the N. We’ll see clear skies with lows near 50 degrees.
Tomorrow is another sun-filled day but we’ll be cooler – low 70s inland and mid to upper 60s in the thumb toward the I-69 corridor. Winds will be out of the N at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.
Low 70s are expected again Sunday with some clouds moving in. You may catch a stray shower and the chance of rain lingers into Monday.
We’ll turn much warmer next week!