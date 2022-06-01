June 1st, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front moving across the state this morning is bringing us some cloud cover and scattered showers and storms. As it exits, the rain goes with it and we’ll see pleasant conditions for the later part of the day.
Highs today will be in the mid and upper 70s with winds shifting from the W to NW at 10-15mph. After starting with lots of clouds and rain chances, clouds decrease and we’re left with more and more sun into the afternoon and evening. Humidity levels will drop as well.
Tonight clouds return with the chance of a spotty shower, especially further south. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s – seasonable.
Tomorrow we’ll see more afternoon sun with highs only near 70! There’s a chance for a stray shower but most stay completely dry. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-10mph.
We look to stay cool into next week!