June 20th, 2022 Morning Weather

As a low pressure system moves through Canada, it sets us up under a warm front. That front is giving us some rain this morning, but we’ll dry out for the afternoon and evening seeing more sunshine.
Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a WSW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph. Showers will move eastward this morning and clouds will start to decrease into the afternoon. By the evening everyone will have more sunshine.
Skies are clear overnight with sunshine all day tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s with WSW winds at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow winds pick up to 10-15mph, gusting into the mid 20s. The first day of Summer will be hazy, hot, and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Wednesday and Thursday will also feature plenty of sun, but Wednesday’s highs will be in the lower 90s and we’re closer to 80 Thursday.