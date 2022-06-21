 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values into the upper 90s.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

June 21st, 2022 Morning Weather

It’s officially Summer and it’s going to be a hot one! A heat advisory is in effect from 12-8pm for most of Mid-Michigan, but even if you aren’t under the advisory, make sure you’re staying safe in the heat!

Temps today will be near 90 by noon, then make it into the mid 90s for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the WSW at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s, with a bit of mugginess. We’ll have full sunshine all day so make sure to have the sunscreen if you’ll be out for a bit – UV levels will be in the very high range.

Tonight we’ll stay mainly clear – you might catch a stray shower further south near the I-69 corridor but it’s a slim chance. Lows will only be in the low to mid 70s with a W wind around 10mph.

Tomorrow will be another sun-filled day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll then be around 80 Thursday with sunny skies!

