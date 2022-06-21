June 21st, 2022 Morning Weather

It’s officially Summer and it’s going to be a hot one! A heat advisory is in effect from 12-8pm for most of Mid-Michigan, but even if you aren’t under the advisory, make sure you’re staying safe in the heat!
Temps today will be near 90 by noon, then make it into the mid 90s for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the WSW at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s, with a bit of mugginess. We’ll have full sunshine all day so make sure to have the sunscreen if you’ll be out for a bit – UV levels will be in the very high range.
Tonight we’ll stay mainly clear – you might catch a stray shower further south near the I-69 corridor but it’s a slim chance. Lows will only be in the low to mid 70s with a W wind around 10mph.
Tomorrow will be another sun-filled day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll then be around 80 Thursday with sunny skies!