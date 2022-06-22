June 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front exiting the state this morning has brought in a few clouds to start the day, but they’ll move out quickly. Winds will shift to the NW helping to lower humidity levels. High pressure moving in will then keep our skies clear and help to bring temps down a bit.
Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s with full sun all day long. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph which will cause humidity levels to decrease. We’ll be a lot more comfortable this afternoon and evening.
Tonight temps fall to the mid 50s! Skies stay clear with a light wind.
Tomorrow highs will be closer to normal, near 80 for most with 70s in the thumb thanks to a N wind at 5-10mph. We’ll stay sunny all day.
More sunshine for Friday with highs back to around 90 degrees!