June 23rd, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the south is keeping our skies clear today with a light northerly breeze at 5-10mph, which will keep humidity levels low! It’ll also keep those in the thumb and closer to Lake Huron in the 70s, while inland we’ll reach the lower 80s.
Tonight skies stay clear with lows in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds will be light and variable before switching to the SW tomorrow as our next low pressure system approaches.
Tomorrow’s highs will be near 90 and it’ll be the same for Saturday! We’ll see sun all day long for Friday before clouds start to increase on Saturday.
Rain develops later Saturday and carry into Sunday as the cold front moves through. This will help return temps to seasonable levels into next week.