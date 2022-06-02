 Skip to main content
June 2nd, 2022 Morning Weather

As a low pressure system exits the Ohio Valley it’ll take the clouds with it! We’ll see more and more sunshine throughout the day with just a slim chance for a rain shower later this afternoon/evening. Highs today will be in the low 70s with a NW wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight winds are light out of the W with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow we’ll see lots of sun all day long! Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday will be breezy with a W wind at 10-20mph, gusting to around 30mph.

Saturday and Sunday will be cool with highs both days struggling to hit 70.

