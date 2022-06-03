June 3rd, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front moving across the state today will bring a few clouds, and possibly a few sprinkles, to the area but most stay dry with plenty of sunshine! We’ll have seasonal temps today before cooling down into next week!
Today’s highs will be in the mid 70s with a breezy W wind at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph through the afternoon. Winds turn lighter this evening, becoming light and variable overnight. Lots of sun today gives way to clear skies tonight.
Lows for most will be in the mid 40s – a bit cool. Further north and inland we could see some 30s and patchy frost, so you may want to protect those plants as an extra precaution.
Tomorrow highs will only be near 70 as clouds increase.
Rain moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday, and we’ll see scattered rain continue for Sunday, Monday, and into Tuesday.