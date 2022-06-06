June 6th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving across the Northern Lower later today has a warm front lifting across the area this morning. This is bringing rain to those further north, and will create a good divide in temps this afternoon. The cold front follows later today giving everyone the chance for scattered showers and storms.
A couple storms may be strong this afternoon and evening – 60mph wind gusts and large hail are our main threats. We’ll keep you updated!
Today’s highs will be near 80 closer to the I-69 corridor. Near the bay and thumb most reach the low to mid 70s, and north of the bay many will struggle to break out of the 60s. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s.
Tonight temps fall to the mid 50s to low 60s with winds going down to around 10mph. Winds shift to the NW into tomorrow, bringing in cooler air.
Highs tomorrow will only be around 70. We’ll start with more rain showers in the thumb and bay region and southward before seeing sun for the afternoon.
After starting Wednesday dry more scattered rain will then develop to end the day.