June 7th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system and cold front are exiting eastward this morning. Rain showers will end and clouds will decrease, and a NW wind will help to lower humidity levels.
Highs today will be around 70 degrees with a NW wind at 10-15mph. After starting with showers, particularly in the thumb and I-69 corridor, everyone is dry to end the day with more and more sun making an appearance.
Tonight winds turn light and variable. We’ll see a refreshing start to the day tomorrow with temps in the mid 40s to low 50s with just a few clouds.
Although we’ll start tomorrow with sunshine, clouds move in and we’ll get more rain showers in the afternoon. On and off rain will continue into the late night before ending. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s for most with light winds.
We’ll get more sun Thursday and Friday.