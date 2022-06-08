June 8th, 2022 Morning Weather

After starting with sunshine a low pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley brings us more clouds and showers to end the day.
We have a little patchy fog this morning – that will burn off quickly with the sunshine. Sun will start to mix in with clouds this morning before we turn overcast midday. Showers move in for the afternoon and evening, continuing on and off into the late night before ending. Highs today will be in the upper 60s for most with light winds.
Tonight winds stay light with lows in the lower 50s.
Tomorrow most stay dry all day with plenty of sun! Highs will be into the low 70s with a NW wind at 5-15mph, gusting to 20mph in the afternoon. There’s a small chance to run into a spotty shower or storm closer to Lake Huron and thumb and down toward the I-69 corridor in the afternoon.
Friday looks to be dry with more sun and highs back into the low 70s.