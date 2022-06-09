June 9th, 2022 Morning Weather

A trough moving through the area will bring isolated shower and storm chances to the area this afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry with plenty of sun, but the chance is there, especially the further east you are. Highs today will be around 70 degrees with a NW to W wind at 10-15mph.
Tonight winds turn light as skies clear. Lows will be near 50.
We’ll start tomorrow with bright sun before seeing some clouds and a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be a little warmer, into the low and mid 70s.
More of the same is expected for Saturday with more widespread rain Sunday.