Just a few clouds today

A blocking pattern in the atmosphere will keep high pressure in control for us! Just off to the north, it'll keep us seeing plenty of sunshine for days.
We'll have a few clouds today, making for an awesome sunrise, with highs near 80 for most. A NE wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the 70s.
Tonight temps fall to the mid 40s to near 50 degrees with fair skies. Winds will be light, around 5mph, out of the NE.
Tomorrow, Memorial Day, will be warm with afternoon temps reaching the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10mph, which will hold those closer to the shoreline in the 70s. We'll see lots of sun tomorrow! UV levels both today and tomorrow will be in the Very High range.
Because we have such dry vegetation, warm temps, and low humidity levels, fire danger levels are in the high to extreme range across much of the state. Luckily we have a lighter wind, but please use caution if grilling out, having a bonfire, or doing anything that involves a spark.
Dry and hot weather looks to continue for the week.