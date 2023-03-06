Light snow this morning and this evening

A low pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley, along with a second front, will bring light snow and mix this morning and then again later this evening. High pressure to the north will then help to dry us out and give us more sunshine tomorrow.
Highs today will be in the mid and upper 30s with a breezy SE to E wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the lower 20s. We'll see light mix and snow this morning, then stay cloudy for much of the day with most remaining dry. Light snow moves in this evening and carries into the late-night before we dry out again with clearing skies into Tuesday. Totals will be <2-4".
Tonight skies clear with lows in the mid and upper 20s. Winds shift to the NE at 10-15mph.
We'll see more sun for tomorrow with highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees! Winds will be out of the N at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.
We'll stay dry for Wednesday and Thursday also before the next chance of snow Friday.