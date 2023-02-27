Lingering Precipitation will End Overnight

After a quiet start to our Monday, weather conditions turned on a dime. Another wintry mess developed across the area through the late morning and on into the afternoon. It was mainly sleet and freezing rain that turned to rain across the southern parts of the area. For the northern parts, it was mainly snow. In between, it was a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. There were also a few rumbles of thunder that resulted in a couple of inches of snow in just an hour's time. That heavy snow band stretched from Isabella County, eastward along US10, into Bay County. Sanford, in Midland County, picked up 8 inches.
All lingering showers will end overnight and that should get us back into some sunshine for Tuesday Temperatures will respond by pushing up to around 40-degrees. By Tuesday night, another batch of rain and snow showers will be working toward lower Michigan. Roads may become a little slippery again in time for Wednesday morning's drive. Right now, it looks like we will have yet another chance for some snow as we close out the workweek. We'll be keeping an eye on another storm that may be headed our way for Friday, on ABC12 News. - JR