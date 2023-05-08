Lots of Clouds, but Only a Few Drops of Rain

All-in-all, Monday was a pretty decent springtime day across Mid-Michigan. Some sunshine and light winds allowed temperatures to push to above-average levels for the afternoon. For other areas, a breeze in off of Lake Huron held readings back a bit. Lots of clouds will hold overnight, and a few of the thicker ones may even spit out some drops of rain.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will begin in the 40s. There will be a little bit of lingering cloud cover in some areas too. The trend for the day will be for our skies to clear. Bright skies for the afternoon will have temperatures cruising through the 60s, and into the low 70s in some areas. The exceptions will be near Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay where an onshore wind will keep temperatures chillier.
More bright sunshine is expected for Wednesday and Thursday, so our warming trend will continue. More clouds will make a move into the state Friday afternoon, leading to a chance for some rain for Mothers' Day weekend. At this point, rain isn't yet set in stone, so don't cancel any plans you may have made. We'll be keeping an eye on it for you on ABC12 News. - JR