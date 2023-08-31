 Skip to main content
Lots of sun with mild temperatures for Thursday

  Updated
High pressure over the state is keeping us under bright and sunny skies today with a lighter breeze out of the NE. Temperatures are cool to start the day but will be comfortable in the afternoon, reaching the low 70s for most. We'll be a little cooler along Lake Huron with the NE wind at 5-10mph.
 
Tonight winds are light with clear skies. Lows will be near 50 degrees.
 
Tomorrow will be another sun-filled day with highs a bit warmer, reaching the mid to upper 70s with a S wind at 5-10mph.
 
We turn even warmer into next week!

