Lots of Sunshine for the Weekend

Friday was a quieter day across Mid-Michigan as Thursday's storms moved toward the east coast. Our cloud cover only gradually faded through the day as high temperatures surrounded the 70-degree mark. Overnight, our skies will clear, but hazy, as lows settle into the 40s early Saturday morning.
Saturday will feature a good bit of sunshine across the ABC12 viewing area. There will still be some smoke at altitude filtering the sun a bit, so the sky won't be as blue as we'd like it to be. Even so, temperatures will still manage to sneak up to around 80-degrees as a light northerly wind prevails.
Lots of sunshine is expected to hold across the region for Sunday as well. With winds shifting in from the southeast, our temperatures will make a move into the 80s. All signs are pointing to a stretch of dry weather that will continue on through much of next week. On ABC12 News we'll tell you what our temperatures will be doing during that stretch. - JR