Lots of sunshine today

Grab the sunglasses! We'll see beautiful sunshine all day! With a N wind at 10-15mph, highs in the thumb will stay in the mid 30s, while further inland temps will be closer to 40 degrees.
Tonight skies stay clear with lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds lighten to around 5mph, staying northerly.
Tomorrow winds remain out of the N at 5-10mph. Wednesday will be similar to today with plenty of sun, a few clouds, and highs in the mid 30s to near 40.
We'll see a little more cloud cover Thursday with our next chance of snow on Friday.