May 13th, 2022 Morning Weather

A warm front to the north is bringing in more heat! As a cold front moves through this weekend we’ll start to cool down and see scattered showers and storms.
Today’s highs will be well above normal (68) in the mid 80s! We could see some upper 80s, so we’ll keep an eye on record highs (Flint – 89/1940, Saginaw – 88/1977). Full sunshine throughout the day with a lighter S wind at 5-15mph.
Tonight winds stay out of the S at 5-10mph. We’ll drop to the low 60s with a few clouds moving in.
Tomorrow we’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds. You may see a stray shower, but most of the first part of the day will be dry. In the afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms will develop and move across the area. Isolated storms may have gusty winds and hail, so we’ll keep you updated today and this weekend. Highs tomorrow will be near 80.
Mid 70s are expected for Sunday with another drier start to the day, then scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
The chance for rain lingers into Monday with highs near 70.